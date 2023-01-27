Chicago Tool Library to reopen its new West Side location Saturday

It's a fixer-upper's paradise.

The Chicago Tool Library is getting ready to reopen its new space Saturday.

Do you need a hammer, a table saw or maybe a sewing machine? You can find those items at the library's new location in West Garfield Park.

About 8,000 items are available. And just like a book at a regular library, you can borrow them!

"You can sign up to join the library on our website, and you're able to place items on hold just like the public library. Once you pick them up, you're able to schedule an appointment, it's pretty easy," said Tessa Vierk, the Chicago Tool Library Executive Director.

You can just stop by the tool library and browse or reserve in advance.

The Tool Library hopes this will inspire people to get creative and embark on new DIY projects.