Chicago top cop search: What to know about the 3 finalists chosen

Chicago took a big step forward Thursday night in the search for the next police superintendent.

The three finalists to become the city's next top cop have now been chosen.

The three finalists are Madison, Wisconsin Chief of Police Shon F. Barnes, CPD Chief of Constitutional Policing and Reform Angel Novalez, and CPD Chief of Counterterrorism Larry Snelling.

"Today marks a historic milestone in Chicago’s journey towards enhanced civilian oversight and effective law enforcement. The nomination of Chief Barnes, Chief Novalez, and Chief Snelling represents our commitment to selecting leaders who can reduce crime and increase safety, inspire positive change, boost officer morale, foster community trust, and navigate the complex issues in policing," said Anthony Driver, president of the Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability.

About the finalists

Chief Shon Barnes

Chief Shon Barnes has been a police officer and police executive for 23 years. He currently serves as the Chief of Police in Madison, Wisconsin and has been recognized for his expertise in crime reduction, community-based and problem-oriented policing strategies and community-police relations, the commission said.

Additionally, Barnes was the Deputy Chief of Police in Salisbury, North Carolina from 2017 to 2020 and Captain of the Greensboro, North Carolina Police Department, where he began his career as a patrol officer in 2000.

He also served as the Director of Training and Professional Development for the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) here in Chicago.

Barnes is a University of Chicago Police Leadership Academy Committee member and has a Ph.D in leadership studies, specializing in community and civic engagement, strategic planning, police disparities and organizational change.

Chief Angel Novalez

Chief Angel Novalez is a 23-year member of the Chicago Police Department and currently serves as the Chief of Constitutional Policing and Reform.

He is responsible for leading the department's policy, training and reform strategy, and leading the efforts to bring the department further into compliance with the Consent Decree, the committee said.

Novalez also oversaw the department's community policing efforts, youth engagement, the Neighborhood Policing Initiative (NPI) Program and the expansion of CPD’s Civil Rights Unit from 2021 until 2022.

He previously served as Commander of the Office of Community Policing from 2020 until 2021, a Lieutenant in Area 4 in 2020, a Sergeant in the 5th District and a police officer in various neighborhoods. Additionally, he has served as the commanding officer of the Procedural Justice Training Program at the Education and Training Division.

Novalez has testified before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee about the impact of gun violence on Chicago communities and officers in law enforcement, the committee said. Academically, he received a Bachelor’s Degree in public safety management from Calumet College of St. Joseph, and is currently a candidate for an MBA from St. Xavier University.

Chief Larry Snelling

Chief Larry Snelling is a 28-year member of the Chicago Police Department and currently serves as the Chief of Counterterrorism for the Chicago Police Department. He oversees 1,200 department members assigned to multiple divisions including Criminal Networks, Airport Operations and the Public Transportation Section.

Previously, Snelling served as the Deputy Chief Area 2 from 2020 until 2022, Commander of the 7th District in 2020, Lieutenant of the 7th District from 2019 until 2020, Sergeant of Training from 2011 until 2019, Sergeant of Patrol of the 22nd District from 2010 until 2011 and as an instructor in the training academy from 2001 until 2010.

Snelling also redesigned the department’s current use-of-force training model around national best practices and constitutional policing, and he has testified as an expert in federal use-of-force cases, the committee said.

Academically, he received his BA from DePaul University and is currently a candidate for a Masters of Ethical Leadership from the University of Chicago.

"These candidates personify the qualities we sought in the next Superintendent--integrity, accountability, and a forward-thinking approach to policing," Commissioner Remel Terry said. "We believe they possess the vision and expertise needed to lead the Chicago Police Department and build trust between law enforcement and our communities."

The commission will now submit these three names to Mayor Brandon Johnson for his consideration.

The mayor released the following statement in response to the three individuals chosen:

"The City has reached an important milestone in our search for a new superintendent of the Chicago Police Department. After diligent review and assessment, including deep community engagement, local and national searches, the Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability (CCPSA) has identified three finalists from a field of highly qualified candidates.

I want to express my gratitude to all those that applied, and commend the CCPSA for its dedicated work throughout this selection process. I am confident that Chicago’s next superintendent will inspire trust, foster collaboration, and lead with integrity.

Together we will continue to build a better, stronger, and safer Chicago."

Johnson will now have 30 days to review the candidates and make a selection.