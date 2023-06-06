Chicago's top doctor dispels myths about migrant health in the city

Cook County Public Health Commissioner Allison Arwady is taking a stand against misinformation circulating on social media regarding the health of migrants entering Chicago.

Recent posts have suggested a measles outbreak at the 25th District Police Station and claims of tuberculosis spreading among migrants. However, Dr. Arwady categorically refutes these claims, emphasizing the stringent measures in place when new arrivals enter the country.

Dr. Arwady explains that all migrants undergo comprehensive public health screenings before their arrival in Chicago to detect any potential infectious diseases. Vaccinations are also administered as part of this process.

Once in Chicago, these screenings are repeated, and fewer than one percent of migrants have required any public health intervention for health-related issues.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

It is important to note that while there have been a few cases of chickenpox, there have been no confirmed cases of measles or tuberculosis among migrants.