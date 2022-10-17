Chicago is home to deep-dish pizza, the Bears, and according to a new report, an indecent amount of rats.

For the eighth consecutive year, the Windy City has claimed the top spot on Orkin's "Top 50 Rattiest Cities" list.

The pest control services company said New York was the next "rattiest" city. Los Angeles came in at No. 3 this year and Washington, D.C coming in at the No. 4 spot.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

This year, experts say an influx of outdoor dining structures brought on by the pandemic have given rodents the perfect place to dine, live and multiply.

"Rodent infestations are among the top pest issues of the fall and winter seasons," said Orkin entomologist Ben Hottel. "Not only are mice and rats a nuisance, but they are known to spread a variety of dangerous diseases, including Salmonella and Hantavirus."

Norway rats sit on a path. (Wolfram Steinberg/picture alliance via Getty Images / Getty Images)

As winter approaches and rodents seek shelter in warm areas with food and water, Orkin says homeowners should be extra cautious.

These rodents can cause "great damage in and around homes," with their jaws and burrowing habits, added Hottel.

These rodents may also carry harmful pathogens which Orkin stressed is even more concerning amid the pandemic.

To prevent infestation, Orkin says homeowners should avoid leaving food out, including small crumbs and garbage.

Homeowners should also avoid clutter and maintain their landscape in order to deter rodents from creating an infestation.

Inspecting inside and outside your home for rodent droppings, burrows and rub marks along baseboards is also important, Orkin says.

If there are any open holes or cracks, those should be sealed.

Orkin based its ranking of metro regions by the number of new rodent treatments performed from Sept. 1, 2021 to Aug. 31, 2022. This includes both residential and commercial treatments.

These are the top rat-infested cities in the US