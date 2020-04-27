Chicago tortilla maker El Milagro temporarily shuts down after worker dies of COVID-19
article
CHICAGO - There were long lines outside a popular tortilla shop in Little Village on Monday after word got out that the company was closing temporarily because of a coronavirus outbreak.
Last week, an employee at El Milagro died of coronavirus-related causes, the Chicago Tribune reported. Two workers have also tested positive and others are showing symptoms.
The company says the tortilla factory on Western Avenue will be closed for two weeks for deep cleaning.