Trio taken into custody after Chicago tow truck driver threatened with gun, police say

The Brief A Chicago tow truck driver told police someone pointed a gun at him late Wednesday. Officers stopped a vehicle matching the description and detained three people. A gun was recovered and charges are pending, police said.



A tow truck driver told Chicago police he was threatened with a gun Wednesday night on the South Side, leading officers to take three people into custody and recover a gun.

What we know:

Police said the incident began around 10:45 p.m. in the 7200 block of S. Paulina St.

A 28-year-old tow truck driver was attempting to tow a vehicle when a dark-colored vehicle approached him. The driver began to leave, but the other vehicle followed, according to police.

The tow truck driver drove to the 1400 block of W. 71st St. and flagged down officers, telling them someone in the pursuing vehicle had pointed a gun at him.

Officers later spotted the vehicle matching the description and stopped it. Police said they took a 49-year-old man, a 49-year-old woman, and a 26-year-old woman into custody.

A gun was found, and charges are pending.