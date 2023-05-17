Chicago traffic: Street closures for Suenos Chicago Music Festival in effect

Several street closures are now in effect ahead of the Suenos Chicago Music Festival.

Balbo from Columbus Drive to DuSable Lake Shore Drive is officially closed until June 1.

More closures around the park will begin next week.

The two-day music festival kicks off on May 27 and is expected to draw tens of thousands of fans to Chicago's lakefront for Memorial Day weekend.

Festival organizers say tickets are still available, but act fast, as they are 90 percent sold out.