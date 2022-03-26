Chicago Transit Authority confirms a CTA employee has been arrested for allegedly shooting a man on Red Line

The Chicago Transit Authority has confirmed that the man arrested for shooting another person at the 95th/Dan Ryan station on Chicago's South Side early Saturday was a CTA employee who should not have had a gun at work.

The shooting happened at the CTA's 95th Street Red Line stop around 1:55 a.m.

Chicago police told FOX 32 Chicago that two men, both 53-years-old, got into an argument. Police said one of the men started to walk away down the stairs; the other guy – who is a CTA customer assistant – followed him, pulled out a gun and shot him three times.

In a statement Saturday afternoon, the CTA said: "[W]e can confirm that the individual involved in last night’s shooting at the 95th/Dan Ryan terminal was a CTA employee, working as a customer assistant. Based on our own investigation, we can also confirm that this employee was in violation of several CTA workforce rules, including one that expressly prohibits the possession of a firearm. CTA is pursuing termination of this employee."

