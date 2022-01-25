Chicago Covid-19 Travel Advisory: Every state, territory on list for 4th consecutive week

For the fourth consecutive week, every U.S. state and four territories are on Chicago's Covid-19 Travel Advisory, city health officials announced Tuesday.

Chicago health officials said no states or territories were eligible to be removed this week despite daily case rates leveling off or falling in much of the nation.

"It’s certainly encouraging to see the daily case rates in much of the country heading downward," said CDPH Commissioner Allison Arwady, M.D. "We might be able to see a little light at the end of the tunnel, but that doesn’t mean we should let down our guard. We’ve got to stay vigilant to make sure things continue to head in the right direction, and we have no better tool than vaccinations."

Daily case rates must remain below 15 per 100,000 residents for at least two consecutive weeks in order for a state or territory to be removed from the list.

The nation's average daily case rate per 100,000 residents is currently at 200, down from 211.2 last week, health officials said.

In Illinois, the current daily case rate has risen from 145.8 last week to 207.1 this week. Chicago's daily case rate fell from 107.3 one week ago to 70.9 this week.

Wisconsin is currently the state with the highest daily case rate at 364.6, while Maine has the lowest rate at 64.2