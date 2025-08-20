Chicago Triathlon set to break records this weekend

The Brief The Chicago Triathlon is returning to the city's lakefront this weekend. Participants of almost all ages will swim, bike and run in one of the more unique race settings in the country, organizers said. Last year, more than 7,500 athletes participated in the race, with more expected this year.



The Chicago Triathlon is set to return to the city’s downtown this weekend, and it’s expected to be the biggest competition in the event’s history.

Last year, more than 7,500 athletes competed in the Chicago Triathlon.

A ‘bucket list’ event

What we know:

Chris Navin, community manager for the Chicago Triathlon by Supertri, said the sport has grown in popularity in recent years.

"We’re actually seeing a lot of growth," Navin said on Good Day Chicago. "Triathlon has become a big sport in universities and club teams and the 20 to 30-year-old crowd is just skyrocketing. So we’re seeing a lot of influx of new people getting into the sport."

The race course spans much of the city’s lakefront, making the event a "bucket list race" because of the unique urban setting, according to Navin.

For example, the "Olympic" race on Sunday begins with a 1.5-kilometer swim in Monroe Harbor, continues with a 24.7-mile bike race up and down Lake Shore Drive as far north as Edgewater all the way to the Near South Side, and then concludes with a 6.2-mile run along the downtown lakefront finishing on Columbus Drive in the heart of Grant Park.

Organizers also said the event is inclusive, with different types of races for participants as young as 7 years old. The Kids Junior race is for participants ages 7 through 10, and the Kids Senior race is for participants ages 11 through 14. Both take place on Saturday morning.

There is also an educational component to the event, with a program for first-time racers.

Here’s the full schedule of race events:

Saturday – August 23 | Foster Beach (5200 N. Lake Shore Dr)

7:00 a.m. – Swim Juniors Race Start (ages 7-10)

10:00 a.m. – Swim SuperSprint Race Start / Kids Tri Awards Ceremony

12:00 p.m. – SuperSprint Awards Ceremony

Supertri League Pro Races – Queens Landing (across from Buckingham Fountain, 500 S DuSable Lake Shore Dr)

2 p.m. – Women’s Professional Race Start

3:20 p.m. – Men’s Professional Race Start

Sunday – August 24 | Monroe Harbor (700 S. Lake Shore Dr | Transitions: 600 E. Randolph St.)

6:00 a.m. – Olympic Swim Race Start (Balbo/LSD)

8:00 a.m. – Sprint Distance Swim Start (Balbo/LSD)

9:45 a.m. – Triple Challenge Sprint Start (Balbo/LSD)

12:00 p.m. – Awards Ceremony – Main Stage

2:00 p.m. – Finish Festival Closes

For more information, visit by.supertri.com/Chicago-triathlon.