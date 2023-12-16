Chicago Tribune employees rally for fair contracts, livable wages

Expand / Collapse search

Chicago Tribune and Tribune publishing journalists rallied Saturday outside of their former headquarters downtown.

Unionized reporters, photographers, editors and other newsroom employees have been without a contract for five years. 

Unionized reporters, photographers, editors and other newsroom employees have been without a contract for five years. 

On Saturday, the employees spoke out against their owner, Alden Capital's detrimental labor practices and profiteering-driven bargaining efforts.

The union employees want a fair contract with salaries that match the cost of living in the Chicago area and job security. 