Chicago Tribune employees rally for fair contracts, livable wages
CHICAGO - Chicago Tribune and Tribune publishing journalists rallied Saturday outside their former headquarters downtown.
Unionized reporters, photographers, editors and other newsroom employees have been without a contract for five years.
On Saturday, the employees spoke out against their owner, Alden Capital's detrimental labor practices and profiteering-driven bargaining efforts.
The union employees want a fair contract with salaries that match the cost of living in the Chicago area and job security.