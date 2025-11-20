Chicago twins lead youth conversation with Pope Leo during national conference

The Brief Cameron and Petra Caprio joined thousands of young people for the three-day event of worship, music, and faith. The high school seniors helped review questions for the pope and shared how important their faith is to them. The sisters are exploring Jesuit colleges to continue their involvement in Catholic leadership.



Thousands of young people hung out with the pope on Thursday, and a set of Chicago twins was front and center.

What we know:

It was a livestream encounter from Saint Benedict Parish Chicago during the National Catholic Youth Conference.

Twin sisters Cameron and Petra Caprio, who are very active with the parish, were on stage during a conversation with Pope Leo XIV. The conference includes three days of worship, music and fun for more than 20,000 people — 15,000 of them between 14 and 18 years old.

What they're saying:

The girls are seniors and have been very active with their parish. They were selected to review the questions prepared for the pope's livestream.

"It feels really amazing," said Petra Caprio. "I mean, it was definitely a transformative experience, and it’s just something that means a lot to us. Our faith is so important to us and as teens withing a Chicago public school and within Chicago, it is really important for the pope to hear us and understand us."

"I'm really excited to see the different conversations, the different people who are going to be talking to us and what lessons we can take away from that. I'm excited for that as well," said Cameron Caprio.

What's next:

The twins are looking at a number of Jesuit Catholic colleges so they can continue to have an impact in college like they have in high school.