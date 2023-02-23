Chicago union threatens Lightfoot with strike just days before mayoral election

The union representing thousands of city workers is putting pressure on Mayor Lori Lightfoot to immediately settle a fair contract.

With the mayoral election just days away, AFSCME Local 31 is threatening a strike.

The two parties were tentatively set to return to the bargaining table on Thursday.

In a statement posted to Twitter, union leaders say members have been without a contract since last summer.

The latest extension ends this Saturday, along with a temporary ban on work stoppages. That would allow the union to begin the internal process to authorize a strike.

AFSCME Local 31 represents 3,000 city workers in almost every city department.