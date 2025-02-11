Chicago USPS mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Washington Park: police
CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating an armed robbery in which a USPS mail carrier was threatened and robbed of an arrow key on the city's South Side.
Chicago mail carrier robbery
What we know:
The incident occurred around 1:20 p.m. Monday in the 5700 block of South Calumet Avenue in the Washington Park neighborhood.
According to police, two male suspects approached the mail carrier, displayed a handgun, and demanded the arrow key, which is used to access mailboxes.
The suspects threatened to shoot the carrier before fleeing the scene in a gray Nissan sedan. The carrier was not physically harmed during the incident.
Suspect Description:
Police described the suspects as two Black males, each about 5'08" to 5'09" in height, wearing dark-colored clothing and face masks.
What's next:
The Chicago Police Department’s Area One Detectives are leading the investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to call 312-747-8380 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.