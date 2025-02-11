Chicago USPS mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Washington Park: police

The Brief A USPS mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint Monday afternoon in Chicago’s Washington Park neighborhood. Two male suspects stole the carrier’s arrow key and fled in a gray Nissan sedan. Chicago Police are investigating and seeking information on the suspects.



Chicago police are investigating an armed robbery in which a USPS mail carrier was threatened and robbed of an arrow key on the city's South Side.

What we know:

The incident occurred around 1:20 p.m. Monday in the 5700 block of South Calumet Avenue in the Washington Park neighborhood.

According to police, two male suspects approached the mail carrier, displayed a handgun, and demanded the arrow key, which is used to access mailboxes.

The suspects threatened to shoot the carrier before fleeing the scene in a gray Nissan sedan. The carrier was not physically harmed during the incident.

Suspect Description:

Police described the suspects as two Black males, each about 5'08" to 5'09" in height, wearing dark-colored clothing and face masks.

What's next:

The Chicago Police Department’s Area One Detectives are leading the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call 312-747-8380 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.