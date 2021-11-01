Chicago vaccine mandate: 86% of city employees have confirmed vaccination status online

Chicago officials announced Monday that 86% of city employees have confirmed their vaccination status through the city’s online portal. Of those who confirmed their status, 82% were fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The city policy, which was announced in August, required all city employees to submit their vaccination status by Oct. 15 or risk disciplinary measures.

City employees who were not fully vaccinated must undergo COVID-19 testing twice a week, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has said.

The tests must be separated by three to four days, and it is the responsibility of the employee for obtaining those tests on their own time and at their own expense. The tests must then be reported to the city.

The testing option will only be available through Dec. 31 of this year.

After that deadline, employees must be fully vaccinated, unless they have received an approved medical or religious exemption, the city said.

On Monday, a judge ruled that Chicago Police can – for now – skip the COVID-19 vaccine if they choose to, but the same judge also said that officers do have to comply with the city's requirement that they report their vaccination status.

Dozens of officers are currently on a no-pay status because of non-compliance with Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's vaccinate reporting mandate, and they will continue not to get paid.