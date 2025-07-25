Vehicle hits bridge, disrupting two Metra lines in Chicago

The Brief All trains on Metra lines UP-N and UP-NW were stopped early Friday. The disruption was due to a vehicle striking a bridge near Clybourn. There was no estimate for when service would resume.



A vehicle struck a bridge in Chicago on Friday morning, halting inbound and outbound Metra trains on two major commuter rail lines.

What we know:

Metra said service was suspended in both directions on the Union Pacific North (UP-N) and Union Pacific Northwest (UP-NW) lines due to the bridge strike.

The incident happened near the Clybourn station. Significant delays were expected.

What we don't know:

Metra did not say when trains might be moving again. Riders on both lines were advised to check Metra’s website for updates.