Vehicle hits bridge, disrupting two Metra lines in Chicago
CHICAGO - A vehicle struck a bridge in Chicago on Friday morning, halting inbound and outbound Metra trains on two major commuter rail lines.
What we know:
Metra said service was suspended in both directions on the Union Pacific North (UP-N) and Union Pacific Northwest (UP-NW) lines due to the bridge strike.
The incident happened near the Clybourn station. Significant delays were expected.
What we don't know:
Metra did not say when trains might be moving again. Riders on both lines were advised to check Metra’s website for updates.
