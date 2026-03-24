Chicago Venezuelan groups fear backlash after migrant's arrest in student's killing

The Brief Venezuelan groups in Chicago have reported a rise in hate after the arrest of Jose Medina in connection with Sheridan Gorman's killing. Leaders say the suspect does not represent their community. Locals have also raised questions about the suspect's past release from custody.



Venezuelan community groups in Chicago are speaking out after they say they’ve seen a rise in hate and backlash following the killing of a Loyola University student.

Sheridan Gorman, 18, was shot and killed last week near Loyola’s campus, a case that has since drawn national attention.

According to federal authorities, the suspect, Jose Medina, 25, a Venezuelan national, was in the U.S. illegally. His immigration status has fueled debate around public safety and immigration policy.

Now, local Venezuelan organizations say they are seeing the impact.

Local perspective:

The Illinois Venezuelan Alliance said there has been a noticeable increase in hateful comments online and on social media tied to the suspect’s background.

"From our perspective, hearing that the alleged killer is a Venezuelan citizen makes things even worse," said Interim Executive Director Luciano Pedota.

While leaders strongly condemn the killing, they stress that one person’s actions do not define an entire community.

"Most Venezuelans in the United States and in Chicago are hard-working people. This is a bad apple in the group," Pedota said.

Another group, Panas en Chicago, echoed that message, calling for unity and respect.

"We are not like this. We are people that care about family and try to help everybody around us," said Martin Albert.

According to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the suspect had previously been arrested in Chicago in 2023 for shoplifting and was later released.

That history is now raising new questions.

The Illinois Venezuelan Alliance says it wants answers about how the suspect was able to "fly under the radar" and why he was released.

The group also questioned whether the killing could be tied to gang activity, though Chicago police tell FOX Chicago they cannot confirm that.

What they're saying:

Meanwhile, some city leaders are weighing in.

Ald. Raymond Lopez (15th Ward) said the case could prompt a renewed conversation about Chicago’s sanctuary city policies and whether changes are needed.

Community leaders say their biggest concern now is preventing further division.

They warn the tragedy is not only impacting the victim’s family but is also fueling fear and discrimination within the Venezuelan community.

"We know this is going to exacerbate anti-immigrant sentiment. The discrimination, xenophobia against our community," Pedota said.

Moving forward, the Illinois Venezuelan Alliance says it is working with local social services and violence prevention groups in Rogers Park to better support immigrants and prevent future crimes.