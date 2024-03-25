Chicago veterinarian facing child porn charges planned to sexually assault unborn child: prosecutors

*WARNING: This story may be disturbing to some readers. Read at your own discretion*

A Chicago veterinarian and dog show judge was accused of distributing child porn and allegedly planning to sexually assault his unborn child, according to an FBI criminal complaint filed Thursday.

The criminal complaint was filed in the Northern District of Illinois against Adam Stafford King, a veterinary ophthalmologist who lives in Elburn, Illinois. The complaint alleges King "knowingly distributed child pornography."

King is also a dog breeder and dog show judge who travels to shows around the country.

Last October, FBI investigators arrested a suspect in New York City who had been communicating with King in the Chicago area through the encrypted messaging service Telegram.

The New York suspect gave the FBI access to his Telegram account to interact with King. In the months following, FBI agents texted King, who replied with images and videos showing child pornography. King, who posted under the username @pervchidude, also claimed to have lots of child porn files on the app. King allegedly told the undercover FBI agents that he had previously drugged and sexually abused his nieces and nephews.

King stated in Telegram conversations that he and his husband were expecting a child by a California surrogate this spring and that he planned to sexually assault the child after its birth, according to the complaint. He also sent an image of an outfit for the baby and an ultrasound.

On March 5, the FBI executed a search warrant at King's residence in Elburn where they found him in the shower with his cellphone despite announcing themselves several times.

Agents found a baby outfit and an ultrasound in the home that matched the images sent by King over Telegram, officials said.

Adam King | MedVet website

On Sep. 11, 2023, King allegedly texted the New York suspect that he preferred children in the "single digits," according to the FBI.

On Nov. 9, 2023, King said on Telegram that he was married "[to] a non perv," who is his husband and that they were having a child "through surrogacy," according to the complaint. King then expressed interest in sexually assaulting the child when it was no longer a newborn.

On the same day, King allegedly described giving his nieces and nephews double of an adult dose of Benadryl before sexually assaulting them.

Records and IP addresses obtained by the FBI showed King sending explicit messages from various hotels across the country that took place close to dog shows or dog events in Florida, New York and Pennsylvania.

King is listed as a staff ophthalmologist at MedVet Chicago and the Ophthalmology Department Lead for MedVet nationally, according to the FBI. He was also a dog show judge for the American Kennel Club.

