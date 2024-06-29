Chicago violence: 1 killed, 10 wounded in overnight shootings and stabbings
CHICAGO - One person was killed and at least 10 others wounded in violent incidents across Chicago overnight.
Chicago police responded to nine incidents between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.
The incidents happened at the following times and locations:
- A 35-year-old man was in the 3000 block of South Komensky Avenue in the Little Village neighborhood when he heard gunshots and felt pain, Chicago police said. The man took himself to Mt. Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the neck. He is listed in stable condition, police said. No one is in custody and area detectives are still investigating.
- About 4:43 a.m., a man was walking with two other people in the 6300 block of South Stewart Avenue in Englewood when three suspects pulled up in a vehicle, according to Chicago police. The suspects stabbed the man multiple times before they fled the area. The man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where he died. No one else was injured and no one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.
- About 3:47 a.m., a 28-year-old man was walking in the 3500 block of South Damen Avenue in the McKinley Park neighborhood when he told police he heard gunshots and felt pain. The man sustained a single gunshot wound to the shoulder and back and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.
- A 38-year-old man was in the 4600 block of South Paulina Avenue in Back of the Yards just after 2 a.m. when he heard gunshots and felt pain. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition. No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.
- A 36-year-old man was shot during an argument at a gas station in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. About 1:39 a.m., the man got involved in a verbal altercation with a 49-year-old man in the 200 block of West 63rd Street, according to police. The 36-year-old retrieved a gun from his vehicle and fired it at the 49-year-old, who returned fire. The 36-year-old man was shot in the arm and taken to St. Bernard Hospital in critical condition. Police said the 49-year-old was verified as a licensed carry conceal holder. Area One detectives are still investigating.
- Around 12:40 a.m., two people were shot in the 3400 block of South California Avenue in Brighton Park, according to Chicago police. A 26-year-old man sustained gunshot wounds to the back and hand. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition. A second male victim was shot in the jaw and taken to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said. The victims were unable to provide officers with details of the incident. No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.
- A 28-year-old man was in the 12400 block of South Emerald Avenue in the West Pullman neighborhood just before midnight when he was shot in the leg. He was taken to Little Company of Mary Medical Center in fair condition. The man was unable to provide details of the shooting to police, and no one is in custody. Area Two detectives are still investigating.
- Two people were in the 5500 block of West LeMoyne Street in Austin when they were both shot by someone traveling in a vehicle around 11:37 p.m., according to police. A 40-year-old man was taken to West Suburban Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. He was listed in fair condition, police said. A 24-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the shoulder and two gunshot wounds to the neck. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. No one is in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.
- About 9 p.m., a 55-year-old man sustained a single gunshot wound to the leg in the 12100 block of South Emerald Avenue in the West Pullman neighborhood. The man told responding officers he was shot by a person who was traveling in a blue sedan. The man was taken to Ingalls Memorial Hospital where he was listed in fair condition. No one is in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.