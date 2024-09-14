Chicago violence: 2 shot during street celebration on North Side

The Brief Two people were shot during a street celebration in Edgewater early Saturday; the victims are in good condition and the investigation is ongoing.



Two people were shot during a street celebration on the city's North Side early Saturday morning, according to Chicago police.

The shooting happened in the 5200 block of North Winthrop Avenue in the Edgewater neighborhood just before 12:30 a.m., police said in a statement.

The victims, a 44-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman, were standing in the street celebrating when someone fired multiple shots, the statement said.

The man was struck three times in the left leg and the woman was shot once in her lower back. They were transported to Swedish Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody and Area Five detectives are still investigating.