A man was shot to death early Sunday in Rogers Park on the North Side.

Officers responding to a shots fired call about 1:50 a.m. in the 1700 block of West Greenleaf Avenue found the 23-year-old on the ground with gunshot wounds to the chest and leg, Chicago police said.

He was taken in critical condition to St. Francis Hospital, where he died, police said.

No arrests were reported.