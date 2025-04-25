2 men charged in violent robbery spree, attempted murder of off-duty Chicago cop

article

Two men have been charged with dozens of felonies, including attempted first-degree murder, following a violent string of crimes that included a shootout with an off-duty Chicago police officer last summer.

James Robinson and Angel Contreras, both 21 and from the 100 block of East 119th Street, were arrested Thursday by Chicago police.

Armed robbery spree and police shootout

The backstory:

The men are accused of participating in a series of armed robberies and carjackings on July 22 and 23, 2024.

One of the attempted carjackings in Morgan Park led to a shootout with an off-duty officer in the 10800 block of South Campbell Avenue.

The officer was not injured, and one suspect was arrested shortly after the incident.

By the numbers:

Robinson faces 23 felony charges, including attempted first-degree murder, eight counts of armed robbery, five counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, and additional charges for attempted robberies and discharging a firearm.

He is also linked to five separate incidents in the early morning hours of July 22 involving seven victims across the city’s South and Southwest Sides.

Contreras faces 11 felony counts, including attempted murder, three counts of armed robbery, and multiple charges tied to vehicular hijackings and attempted robberies.

The pair were also charged in connection with the attempted carjacking and robbery of a 42-year-old woman minutes before the police shootout, as well as two more violent robberies that occurred later that morning in Lansing, Illinois.

What's next:

Their detention hearings are scheduled for Friday.