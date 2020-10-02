Chicago voters react to Trump having COVID: 'We will continue to uplift him in prayer'

With just 32 days until the election, voters are reacting to President Donald Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis.

Some expressed their concerns for the president, while others say they hope this makes people take the virus more seriously.

“A lot of people were saying that this virus was fake and one side was pushing saying it was fake. And this just shows, it's real. And now it's creeped into the White House,” said Chicago voter R.M. Fair.

Voter Joey Blankemeyer took it a step further.

“I hope that people that think it's a hoax start to take it a little more seriously, but outside of that, I don't really care what happens to him,” he said.

“Maybe he can like, implement a national mask mandate or something to try to help us, because it's pretty bad right now,” said Shannon Blankemeyer.

Advertisement

Patricia Rae Easley supports the president.

“We will continue to uplift him in prayer. Both he and his wife, and their entire family as well, and our country because if our leader is sick, then the country is sick. So we want to make sure that everybody heals,” she said.

So, how could this impact the election?

“It would not, in any regard, effect Mr. President Trump's vision to make America great again,” said Sophia Dias.

“Just hopeful that he has the access to the best care. And I know he's in that group where it's higher percentage of having complications, but I'm very hopeful and people...we're all praying for him and that he'll pull through and this is just you know unfortunate and this is certainly something that we're all concerned,” said Stephanie Trussell.