Chicago vying to host 2024 Democratic Convention

Chicago is still vying to host the 2024 Democratic Convention.

With a decision possibly weeks away, Chicago's committee is setting its eyes on ousting Atlanta. The two cities are considered front-runners.

Union officials have pressed President Joe Biden and the DNC to pick a union-friendly city.

Chicago has 45 unionized hotels, while Atlanta has just two.

The Windy City is also highlighting Georgia's lenient gun laws as a potential security nightmare.

Georgia Democrats, of course, scoffed at the argument stating that proposed arenas already prohibit carrying a firearm on their premises.

Chicago last hosted the Democratic Convention in 1996 at the United Center.