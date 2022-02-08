Chicago warns residents to clean up 'dibs' or lose their property

The city of Chicago is warning residents to clean up their dibs or lose their property.

Beginning Friday, crews from the Department of Streets and Sanitation (DSS) will begin clearing city streets of chairs, cones, or any other objects used to hold parking spots.

The practice, commonly referred to as "dibs", is a Chicago winter tradition used by many residents to hold parking spaces after shoveling snow from around their vehicles.

DSS crews will pick up any unclaimed items along their daily garbage collection routes, with special attention given to requests received via the City’s 311 system.

"Since last week’s storm, DSS crews have been diligently working to address snow and ice to ensure all Chicago’s streets are safe and passable for residents," said DSS Commissioner Cole Stallard. "At this time, we ask residents to please be neighborly, and pick up any personal items they may currently have on the street."

Residents who wish to report a concern about "dibs" on their block are asked to call 311 or visit 311.chicago.gov.