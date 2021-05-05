Chicago Water Taxi to resume service Memorial Day weekend

article

The iconic yellow boats ferrying passengers up and down the Chicago River will return to the water on Memorial Day weekend after a hault in service due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Chicago Water Taxi announced on Wednesday that two of its five boats will resume their routes on Saturday, May 29.

The boats wil operate seven days a week with stops on Michigan Avenue, the Chicago Riverwalk at LaSalle Street, Ogilvie Transportation Center, Union Station and Chinatown.

Each boat will be limited to one-third capacity - about 50 people each - due to COVID-19 safety procedures.

The water taxis will operate from 6:45 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends.

Route schedules and tickets are available at ChicagoWaterTaxi.com.