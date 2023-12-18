Chicago weather: Blustery winds and potential snow showers

As we gear up for the day ahead, brace yourself for a noticeable shift in the weather — it's a sneak peek into the winter chill!

Monday's temperatures will plummet from an overnight high of 36, bringing a crisp bite to the air. But it's not just the temperature that demands attention; the winds are set to howl, particularly in northwest Indiana, where a wind advisory is in place. Brace for some gusty conditions throughout the day, especially in these regions.

While winter's touch will be felt, snowfall isn't expected to accumulate significantly. There might be a sprinkle of snow showers or flurries in the morning, offering a picturesque sight without causing much disruption. However, there's a slight chance of brief visibility reductions, potentially affecting the morning commute. Keep an eye out for these conditions and plan accordingly.

For those in Porter County eastward, the concern for lake-effect snow is higher, possibly leading to some sticking snow. The likelihood is higher in areas like Berrien County, extending south toward South Bend. Residents in these areas should remain vigilant as the day progresses.

As night falls, the winds will ease up, but the cold will settle in, with temperatures dropping to around 20 degrees. Tuesday brings a sunnier day, with temperatures hovering in the low to mid-30s, not straying far from the seasonal norm.

However, the weather rollercoaster continues as a warm-up is on the horizon. By Wednesday, expect highs in the mid-40s, followed by a stretch of four days where temperatures will hover around the 50-degree mark. It's a brief break from the wintry temperatures, offering some respite before potential changes ahead.

Looking toward the latter part of the week, there's a chance for rain showers on Thursday night into Friday, and the trend may continue into Christmas Eve.