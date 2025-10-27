Chicago weather: Calm, cool and sunny week ahead

The Brief Chicago’s week will stay mostly dry with near-normal fall temperatures. A passing storm to the south could bring light rain to far southern counties Tuesday. Highs stay in the 50s, with a mild weekend expected under partly sunny skies.



Any significant weather will be deflected to our southwest this week. High temperatures will show little day-to-day variety and will be generally within a couple of degrees of seasonable normals.

The normal high today is 58 and will drop off to 55 by Sunday. The normal low today is 42 and will drop to 39 on Sunday for a point of reference.

What we know:

Today will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the upper 50s. Tomorrow, a storm system will be passing to our south with a chance of a glancing blow of light rain for our far-southern counties, especially late in the day. Most of Chicagoland remains dry.

Highs Wednesday through Friday under mostly to partly sunny skies will be in the mid 50s.

What's next:

Over the weekend it might be just a tad cooler with highs in the low 50s with partly to mostly sunny skies.

The main focus of weather attention is obviously Jamaica, where hurricane Melissa, now a Category 5 storm, is threatening devastation. Landfall is expected late tonight or tomorrow morning on Jamaica’s south coast.