Chicago weather: Clearing skies today ahead of late-week storm

A few sprinkles with even a bit of sleet are passing through the area as of this writing. They will be done soon.

The rest of the day will feature clearing skies and cooler temps with highs in the low to mid 40s. Normal for this time of year.

Tomorrow’s temps will be similar with a mix of clouds and sun.

Thursday, the next storm system which is the same one dumping snow in California today, will be moving in with increasing clouds. At night, snow is likely to fall which will likely mix with some rain through the first half of the day Friday. Exactly where that rain/snow line sets up is subject to debate at this point.

However, accumulations look most likely northern viewing at this juncture. The weekend will be colder with highs in the mid to upper 30s. There could be some snow on Sunday.