Flood Warning
until MON 12:00 PM CST, Will County, Grundy County
6
River Flood Advisory
is in effect, Lake County, Newton County
River Flood Watch
is in effect, Kankakee County
Dense Fog Advisory
from TUE 3:00 PM CST until WED 10:00 AM CST, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
Flood Watch
from TUE 2:04 PM CST until MON 12:00 PM CST, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County, La Salle County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
Dense Fog Advisory
from TUE 6:00 PM CST until WED 10:00 AM CST, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Kane County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Kenosha County

Chicago weather: Dense fog advisory and rain in the forecast

By
Published 
Updated 7:20PM
Severe Weather
FOX 32 Chicago

Chicago weather: Slick spots could develop again tonight with another round of rain moving in

Emily Wahls has your weather update!

CHICAGO - A Dense Fog Advisory is expected to continue until 10 a.m. on Wednesday, with the anticipation of visibility dropping below a quarter mile at times.

On Tuesday night, low temperatures are expected to stay just above the freezing mark. A new round of rain is predicted to arrive early Wednesday morning, potentially bringing brief periods of freezing rain, though not as severe as the previous night. 

Pavement temperatures are likely to linger in the upper 20s and low 30s, raising the possibility of untreated surfaces icing over once again.

Rain is forecasted to taper off around midday on Wednesday, but overcast skies are expected to persist. 

Wednesday's temperatures are projected to reach the upper 30s. 

Another round of showers is anticipated on Thursday. 

The weather finally clears up on Friday and Saturday, with highs ranging from the upper 30s to near 40.