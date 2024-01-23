Chicago weather: Dense fog advisory and rain in the forecast

A Dense Fog Advisory is expected to continue until 10 a.m. on Wednesday, with the anticipation of visibility dropping below a quarter mile at times.

On Tuesday night, low temperatures are expected to stay just above the freezing mark. A new round of rain is predicted to arrive early Wednesday morning, potentially bringing brief periods of freezing rain, though not as severe as the previous night.

Pavement temperatures are likely to linger in the upper 20s and low 30s, raising the possibility of untreated surfaces icing over once again.

Rain is forecasted to taper off around midday on Wednesday, but overcast skies are expected to persist.

Wednesday's temperatures are projected to reach the upper 30s.

Another round of showers is anticipated on Thursday.

The weather finally clears up on Friday and Saturday, with highs ranging from the upper 30s to near 40.