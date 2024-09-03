Chicago weather: Fall-like weather returns this weekend with cooler temps

It's another beautiful day with sunshine, low humidity, and temperatures in the 70s. Tuesday night will be clear and cool with lows in the 50s for most.

Some suburbs may drop into the upper 40s.

Our warming trend continues on Wednesday with highs returning to the 80s under mostly sunny skies. A few more clouds will move in on Thursday and highs will soar into the upper 80s.

A strong cold front will move in Thursday night, bringing in the chance for showers and possibly a few thunderstorms. Scattered showers will linger into Friday with temperatures dropping to the mid 70s for highs.

The weekend looks mainly dry, but there is a chance for lake effect rain showers in northwest Indiana as cool air moves across the relatively warmer waters of Lake Michigan.

Most of Chicagoland will enjoy sunshine and Fall-like temps in the mid 60s. Sunday will be sunny with highs around 70.