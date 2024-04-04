Chicago weather: Gusty winds, chilly temps forecasted for Thursday

Thursday's forecast calls for continued unpleasant weather, featuring scattered showers and the possibility of some snow, especially in the morning.

Temperatures will hover in the low 40s, accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 30 mph.

Heading into Thursday night and Friday, there remains a slight chance of precipitation. However, by Friday, a drying trend will commence, bringing partly sunny skies and slightly warmer temperatures in the upper 40s.

Expect a brighter outlook for Saturday, with clear skies and highs reaching around 50 degrees. However, Sunday may see a return of rain in the afternoon, accompanied by mostly cloudy conditions and temperatures in the upper 40s.

MORE: Chicago Solar Eclipse 2024: Where and when to see path of totality on April 8

As we look ahead to Monday, there's a possibility of lingering rain, but we're optimistic for partly sunny skies during the eclipse! Temperatures are forecasted to rise into the low 60s.

Tuesday will bring partly sunny conditions with temperatures around 60 degrees, but the chance for rain returns on Wednesday, with highs remaining around 60 degrees.