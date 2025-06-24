Chicago weather: Heat holds on with only slim rain chances

There were exactly zero reports of severe thunderstorms in our area last night. In fact, there were exactly zero thunderstorms of any kind in our area last night through this morning.

What we did achieve is another record high minimum for the date. On Monday, the low temperature was a stifling 79° which ties the June 23 record set back in 1923.

What's next:

Tuesday will still be hot but not as hot as yesterday‘s 95. Temperatures will top out at the low 90s under partly sunny skies. There is a chance for some isolated showers and thunderstorms, but most areas will remain dry. It will likely turn cooler near the lake this afternoon due to a wind shift.

Wednesday still looks hot to me with highs around 90. However, it will likely not reach 90 in our far northern counties or near the lake. Once again, there is a small chance of a shower or thunderstorm, but most areas will miss out on any activity.

It will be hot and humid for the rest of the week into the weekend with highs generally in the low 90s. There will be only a small chance of showers and thunderstorms on any given day.