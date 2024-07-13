Chicago weather: Hot and humid with highs in the 90s

Saturday's weather promises to be very warm, with highs reaching near 90°F accompanied by significant humidity.

As evening approaches, temperatures are expected to drop into the 70s, providing some relief from the day's heat.

However, residents should be prepared for potential showers and thunderstorms from now until Tuesday.

Sunday and Monday will see even higher temperatures, with highs soaring into the mid-90s. The heat index could make it feel as hot as 106°F.

This extreme heat can pose risks, so staying hydrated and limiting outdoor activities during peak hours is essential.