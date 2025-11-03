Chicago weather: Light morning rain clears out ahead of sunny, breezy afternoon

The Brief Light morning showers will move out after daybreak, followed by clearing skies and highs near 60. Milder weather continues through Friday with sunshine and occasional clouds. Cooler air arrives this weekend with highs in the 40s and a chance of showers.



As of this 3:30 a.m., there are a few light showers and sprinkles crossing our area. They will be moving out shortly after daybreak.

The rest of the day will feature clearing skies and gusty breeze, which will be driving milder air into Chicagoland. Highs today should be right around 60°. Tonight we will have moonlit skies and lows not far from 40°.

What's next:

Tomorrow will likely be a few degrees warmer than today with sunshine mixing with cloud cover in the afternoon.

Wednesday looks like a fine early-November day with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low to mid 60s.

On Thursday there will be a little more cloud cover, which will hold high temperatures into the upper 50s. That is still warmer than normal.

On Friday it’s back to the low 60s but with a chance of showers in the morning which might start as early as Thursday night.

A quick punch of cooler air arrives for the weekend when highs both days may be stuck in the 40s. There will also be a chance for a few showers both days.