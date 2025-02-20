Chicago weather: Look out for a weekend warmup

The Brief Chicago will be partly sunny today with highs in the low to mid-20s, while a Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for parts of northwest Indiana, where up to five inches of lake-effect snow is possible. Temperatures will gradually warm through the weekend, reaching 40 degrees by Sunday, bringing the risk of ice jam flooding. Next week will feel much milder, with highs in the mid-to-upper 40s and a chance for midweek precipitation.



Chicago will be partly sunny today with highs in the low to mid 20s.

There is still a Winter Weather Advisory in place for the northern half of LaPorte and Berrien counties. The Michiana area could have 2–5 inches of lake-effect snow tonight.

Temperatures tonight will be around 10 degrees with wind chills dropping below zero in most locations. Highs Friday will be in the upper 20s, about 10 degrees below normal. The skies will be sunny at the end of the week.

Future forecast

What's next:

This weekend, the warm-up continues. Highs on Saturday will be around 30 with sunshine.

On Sunday, we break the below-freezing trend with highs climbing to 40 degrees. We will also have partly sunny skies. We will be watching for potential ice jam flooding with the warmer temperatures.

Next week will have a fantastic feel! Highs on Monday through Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 40s! Our next best chance for precipitation will be in the middle of next week.

There may be snow, perhaps depending on the timing of the wet weather. We will fine tune the details as time approaches.