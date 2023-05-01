Chicago weather: May starts off cold, windy and rainy

This is supposed to be May? Cold. Windy. Rainy. Yuck.

Highs will be in the mid-40s for most areas. It will be a little drier and less cold in the far west counties.

Showers will end early Monday night with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Tuesday looks mostly cloudy with some spotty showers in the afternoon.

There’s a risk of suburban frost/freeze headlines Tuesday night and again Wednesday night.

The rest of the week looks dry with a warming trend that should have areas away from the lake, flirting with 70° this weekend.

April finished 2.0° warmer than normal and 1.73" drier than normal.