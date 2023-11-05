Chicago weather: Mild overnight temps, warm Monday ahead, rain midweek

Get ready for a pleasant start to the week as mild overnight temperatures bring us comfortable conditions.

Sunday night, expect partly cloudy skies early, gradually transitioning to mostly cloudy later in the night. Low temperatures will hover near 50 degrees.

Looking ahead to Monday, we can anticipate mainly cloudy conditions with a slight possibility of a few early morning sprinkles. However, the day is set to warm up nicely with high temperatures reaching around 68 degrees. It's the perfect weather to get outdoors and enjoy the day.

As we move forward, the best chance of rain will make its appearance midweek. So, be prepared for some precipitation later in the week.

Throughout the week, high temperatures will remain near normal, typically peaking in the 50s. Keep an eye on the weather updates and make the most of these comfortable temperatures in the coming days.