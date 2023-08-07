Chicago weather: Monday starts drizzly, ends in upper 70s

There is just some spotty light rain and drizzle around this morning.

Skies will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Tonight will be dry with lows in the 60s.

Tomorrow and Wednesday will have highs in the low to mid 80s

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Each day will have a chance for p.m. showers and storms with severe weather unlikely. Southern portions of our viewing area are more prone to the activity and certainly the heavier rainfall.

The next system arrives later Friday with another chance for showers and storms especially late or at night. No intense heat in sight.