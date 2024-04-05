Chicago weather: Mostly cloudy skies, highs in mid-40s

Expect mostly cloudy skies throughout much of the day Friday, clearing towards evening.

Highs will only reach the mid-40s. Friday night will be clear and chilly, with temperatures dropping to around freezing.

Saturday promises sunshine but remains cool, with highs nearing 50 degrees, though cooler by the lake.

Sunday brings showers, with a slight chance of thunder later in the day.

Any lingering showers should clear in time for Monday's eclipse. Temperatures will rise significantly, reaching well into the 60s.