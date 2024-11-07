Chicago weather: Partly sunny skies and pleasant temps

The Brief Today’s weather in Chicago will be partly cloudy with highs reaching the mid-50s, and clear skies tonight with patchy fog possible in outlying areas. Warmer temperatures and sunshine will continue through the weekend, with a chance of showers Saturday night into Sunday morning.



Today's weather won’t end up as gloomy as yesterday but there is still some cloudiness around this morning.

Sunshine will break out enabling highs to reach the mid 50s. Tonight will be mainly clear to partly cloudy with a few patches of fog mainly in outlying areas. Lows won’t be far from 40 degrees.

Tomorrow will be mostly to partly sunny and pleasant with highs in the upper 50s.

Saturday will have some sun with increasing cloudiness during the afternoon. Showers are likely at night, ending early Sunday morning. Highs on both days won’t be far from 60 degrees either way.

Veterans Day will be quite nice with some sun and highs around 60 degrees.