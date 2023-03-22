Chicago weather: Multiple storm systems hitting region could bring snow

There’s some active weather on the way with three distinct storm systems in play between today and Monday.

This morning starts rather quietly with just some patchy drizzle around. Showers will develop this afternoon with highs in the low 50s.

Tonight, showers continue, but it’s after midnight when thunderstorms become likely. Some of these will be capable of downpours and hail.

Favored areas currently appear in our southern viewing area. Showers and storms depart tomorrow morning leaving behind falling temps and mostly cloudy skies.

The next storm in the cue arrives Friday night into Saturday. This one could have mixed precipitation of rain and wet snow.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The greatest likelihood of snow would be the northern suburbs. A similar storm system arrives Sunday night

The 6th-biggest snowstorm in Chicago history occurred on March 25-26, 1930. In fact, that 19.2 inches of snowfall was the biggest on record for 37 years. Just to point out the fact that it sure isn’t too late for snow around here-even if not much materializes in the next few days.