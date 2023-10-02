Chicago weather: Temps near record-highs for first half of week

Records for the next three days are 91, 91 and 90 degrees. We won’t be that far from these lofty numbers especially today and tomorrow.

Temps in the upper 80s are likely both days with uninterrupted sunshine.

Wednesday will be more like mid 80s but still unseasonably mild prior to the arrival of a cold front which may spark showers as early as nightfall.

Showers are likely at times on Thursday as the front moves through. Highs should still manage the low to mid 70s before the surge of Canadian air plunges in for the upcoming weekend.

Highs will be in the mid 50s to lower 60s Friday through Sunday representing about a 30-degree drop.