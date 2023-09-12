Chicago weather: Temps to scrape 70 degrees today

It will not be a gloomy today. Skies will feature at least some sunshine though a few showers are possible in proximity to the lake, especially in northwest Indiana and mainly this morning.

Highs will be close to 70 degrees. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a small chance of a shower late.

Tomorrow becomes mostly sunny and pleasant with highs close to 70 once again. A warmup begins on Thursday when highs make it into the mid 70s. We should be close to 80 on Friday and Saturday with plenty of sun. Sunday will be cloudier and a passing shower can’t be ruled out.

Hurricane Lee remains at Category 3 strength with 115 mph winds as of this writing. Possible direct impacts remain on the table for Maine and the Canadian Maritimes by this weekend when Lee will likely have weakened considerably into a tropical storm.