Chicago weather: Get ready for some real nice temps

Widespread rain is expected late tonight and early Thursday across the Chicago area.

Temperatures will decrease into the upper 40s tonight before only rebounding into the lower 50s on Thursday. Scattered rain accompanied by a chance of thunderstorms is anticipated on Thursday, followed by a drying trend on Thursday night and early Friday morning.

Friday is forecast to begin with a few light rain showers, gradually clearing as the day progresses. However, northwest winds are expected to intensify, potentially gusting as high as 35-40 mph, marking a windy conclusion to the week.

The weekend outlook appears favorable, with Saturday forecast to be sunny and temperatures reaching the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Sunday's weather is expected to be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower or storm, with temperatures peaking in the upper 70s.

Early next week, temperatures are expected to remain in the 70s, with a potential rise to 80 degrees by the middle of the week.