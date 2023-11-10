Chicago weather: Weekend forecast brings cool nights and pleasant days
CHICAGO - Clouds gathered Friday afternoon, promising a clear evening and night ahead. Expect temperatures to dip into the upper 20s and low 30s.
Saturday is poised to be a pleasant day with predominantly sunny skies in the morning, transitioning to a partly cloudy afternoon. Highs will hover around 50, offering a welcome touch of warmth.
Looking ahead, Sunday brings a touch of increased warmth, reaching the mid-50s, as slightly warmer air settles in.
The start of the new week holds a delightful promise. Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday are set to be splendid, showcasing mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Anticipate temperatures rising into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees, making for an inviting start to the week.