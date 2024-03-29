Chicago weekend events: Easter egg hunts, Margarita Fest, and Dog Day at Windy City Bulls game

This weekend is, of course, Easter Sunday, but ahead of the holiday, there are a bunch of events going on you won't want to miss.

If you're looking for something to do with your pup this weekend, why not take them to a Windy City Bulls game? Saturday is the team's Dog Day. You can bring them to Now Arena in Hoffman Estates to watch the team play the Wisconsin Herd. There will be a photo station, dog race, and so much more.

If you'd rather sip on a little tequila instead, head to the Hubbard Inn! It's hosting a Margarita Fest. You can try up to 15 different drinks from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday. You can get tickets online, they start at $25.

Now to the Easter celebrations. The Lincoln Park Zoo is holding its annual Spring Egg-Stravaganza. For $25, children can take part in egg hunts, take pictures with the Easter Bunny, and enjoy other outdoor games. Everything begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

Here are some other egg hunts going on this weekend. The Chicago Women's Park and Garden is holding the South Loop Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday. There are more than 15,000 eggs for the little ones to find and a petting zoo! And why not celebrate Easter and the Cubs' upcoming home opener? Gallagher Way has egg hunts on Saturday, and there's also going to be face painting and live music. The first hunt is at 11 a.m., the second at 12:30 p.m.