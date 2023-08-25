Chicago weekend events: Pizza Fest, Corn Fest, Jonas Brothers concert, and more!

Now that you're not melting when you step outside, it's the perfect weekend to get outside! Here are some events going on that you don't want to miss.

The second annual Pizza Fest returns to the Salt Shed. It starts Saturday at 1 p.m. and ends at 5 p.m. on Sunday. With a $95 standard ticket, you can try 10 slices of pizza from 20 different pizza vendors. You also get unlimited drinks, including beer, wine, and cocktails. The fest will also have some dessert options from local bakeries and ice cream shops.

If pizza isn't your thing, you can head to DeKalb for the Corn Fest! The three-day event starts Friday and ends on Sunday. It's not just corn; there are also carnival rides and live music. But there is a lot of corn, around 70 tons. Getting into the fest is free, but if you want to sit close to the music stages, it's $10 a day or $25 for the weekend.

The Jonas Brothers are going to be rocking Wrigley Friday night! And they seem to be taking a page from Taylor Swift, playing music from all their albums in one night. It's going to be a long night; they're expected to play about 60 songs. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Some other things going on this weekend include the Great American Dog Show! It runs Friday through Sunday at the McCormick Place. Plus, Taste of Greektown is back! It's along Halsted Street, starting Friday.

And Skokie's Backlot Bash returns Friday night! There will be a lot of food, music, and even a 5K.