Chicago weekend events: Tacos, tequila, pizza, glass pumpkins, and more!

It's going to be a rainy weekend, but there's still a bunch to do! Here are some weekend events you don't want to miss.

If you need some time away from the kids, Friday night the Lincoln Park Zoo is holding its Tacos and Tequila Fest. It runs from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. You can enjoy all the animals at the zoo without kids running around, and you can buy canned cocktails and tacos. There will also be live salsa lessons.

On Sunday, it's the dish the city does better than any other, and you can taste it all at the Chicago Pizza Summit. It's back for the first time since 2019. There's deep dish, thin crust, and every other kind of pizza you can think of, and it's all you can eat. It's at Royal Palms Shuffleboard.

These pumpkins are not for smashing. The Morton Arboretum's Glass Pumpkin Patch is back starting Friday. There will be hundreds of hand-blown glass pumpkins made by 17 artists. It runs until Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Not only can you just see these amazing creations, but you can buy some too.

Some other events going on. If you prefer the normal pumpkins, Night of 1000 Jack-O-Lanterns at the Chicago Botanic Garden is back until Oct. 22. Tickets are online.

And if you've always wanted to check out where Walt Disney was born, you can, for free! Saturday and Sunday is Open House Chicago.

Finally, competitive wine lovers, this is for you. On Sunday, sommeliers compete in a tournament called 'Wine Rival' at Venue West.