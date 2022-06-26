5-month-old girl among 5 killed, 28 others wounded in shootings across Chicago over weekend

A five-month-old girl was among at least five people killed in shootings across Chicago over the weekend. At least 28 other people were wounded.

The infant, Cecilia Thomas, was shot just after 6 p.m. Friday in the 7700 block of South Shore Drive, police said. She was inside a car when another car approached and someone inside opened fire, striking her in the head, police said. The girl’s father pulled over near 71st Street and Crandon Avenue after she began crying, a witness said. The girl was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she later died, officials said. A man in another car was shot around the eye, police said. He went to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was reported in good condition.

One person was killed and another wounded after gunmen opened fire on a CTA bus Sunday afternoon in West Garfield Park. About 1:20 p.m., two gunmen entered the bus in the 300 block of South Pulaski Road, walked to the back and began shooting at two people on board, police said. A male, whose age was unknown, was shot in the head and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. A man, 24, suffered a graze wound to the head and refused medical attention, police said.

A man was found shot to death Friday night in Longwood Manor — the second person found fatally shot in an hour. Amad Martin, 23, was found with gunshot wounds to his back and left shoulder in the 9600 block of South Princeton Avenue about 11:35 p.m., police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he later died, police said.

Less than an hour earlier, a man was found fatally shot less than three miles away in Pullman. Edward L. Gholston, 45, was found by officers with multiple gunshot wounds in the 10700 block of South Champlain Avenue about 11 p.m., police and the medical examiner’s office said. He was also taken to Christ, where he later died, police said.

A man was shot to death early Sunday while leaving his car in the Little Italy neighborhood on the Near West Side. The man, 32, was leaving his car in the 1300 block of West Roosevelt Road about 4:30 a.m. when he was shot twice in the chest, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he later died, police said.

A 16-year-old girl was wounded by gunfire Saturday afternoon in Grand Crossing on the South Side. The teen was on a sidewalk in the 1500 block of East 75th Street about 4:30 p.m. when someone inside a car fired shots, striking her in the arm, police said. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was reportedly in good condition, officials said.

About an hour earlier, three people were wounded in a shooting at a courtyard in Parkway Gardens on the South Side. Three men, between 18 and 20, were at the courtyard in the 6400 block of South King Drive about 3:20 p.m. when at least one person opened fire, Chicago police said. An 18-year-old man was shot in the leg and a 20-year-old man in the left arm, police said. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, officials said. A third man, 19, was grazed in the right leg and refused medical attention, police said.

About 1:30 a.m. Monday, three people were standing outside in the 3100 block of North Clark Street when they were struck by gunfire, police said. A 46-year-old woman was shot in the abdomen and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where she was in critical condition, officials said. A man, 30, was shot in the knee and was taken to the same hospital in good condition. Another man, 37, was shot in the leg and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was in good condition.

A couple of hours later, two men were shot in River North on the Near North Side. The men were in the 400 block of North State Street about 3:40 a.m. when someone in a black Jeep going north opened fire, striking them both, police said. A 29-year-old man was shot in the thigh and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said. He was in serious condition. The second man, believed to be 20, was grazed in the thigh and treated at the scene, officials said.

At least 17 others were wounded by gunfire in Chicago from Friday, 5 p.m. to Monday, 5 a.m.

At least 47 people were shot in Chicago last weekend, 13 of them in just five hours late Sunday and early Monday.